Transfagarasan high altitude motorway opens for the summer on Saturday

The Transfagarasan motorway running across the Fagaras Mts. will open to traffic between Piscul Negru and Balea Cascada (Balea Waterfall) (milestones 104 + 000 km - 130 + 800 km) on Saturday, June 29, starting at 8:00 hrs, for all categories of motor vehicles, the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR) informs.

CNAIR calls on motorists to drive cautiously and adjust the speed to traffic conditions, especially during atmospheric instability that triggers spontaneous meteorological phenomena that affect visibility. The company also warns that the presence of bears near the roadside has been reported lately, so that the drivers are advised not to approach or feed the animals, and to immediately notify the authorities of their presence.The Transfagarasan stretch between Piscul Negru and Balea Cascada was closed to traffic on November 1, 2018.The Transfagarasan connects the southern region of Muntenia to Transylvania, crossing the Fagaras Mountains - Romania's highest massif, and reaches its top point near the Balea Lake, at an elevation of 2,042 m. The Transfagarasan is Romania's second highest motorway, being surpassed by the Transalpina (DN67C) in the Parang Mountains, which hits a top altitude of 2,145 m.