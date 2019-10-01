Transgaz inaugurates Natural Gas Compression Station in Jupa, Caras-Severin, first objective under BRUA

Transgaz inaugurated on Monday the Natural Gas Compression Station in Jupa, Caras-Severin County, the first investment objective achieved under the BRUA project (National Gas Transmission System on the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria corridor), which was on the list of European Union projects of common interest, being needed for the diversification of the gas sources in the community countries.

"Overall, the BRUA project is a major project not only for the region, for Romania, but also for the entire world. It is a mega-project and Transgaz is the pearl of the companies managed by the Ministry of Economy, alongside, of course, Transelectrica. The effort made to put back into operation the first of the three compression stations, the Japa station, is huge. Everything that is seen here has been done in one year and a half and we are talking about state-of-the-art technology, so that we need to congratulate the Transgaz team and reiterate our unconditional support," said the Secretary of State with the Ministry of Economy, Bogdan Andronic, who was in Jupa on Monday.The BRUA project is meant to ensure access to new gas sources and facilitate the transmission of the Caspian gas to the Central and Eastern European markets. The projects ensures the bidirectional transmission capacity of 1.5 billion cubic metres per year to or from Bulgaria and 4.4 billion cubic metres per year to or from Hungary.The BRUA project - Phase I includes: a 479 km long pipeline and three natural gas compression stations, in Podisor, Bibesti and Jupa, each station being equipped with two compression aggregates, one in operation and a spare one, with the possibility of ensuring the bidrectional gas flow. The project ensures a bidirectional transmission capacity of 1.5 billion cubic metres per year to or from Bulgaria and 4.4 billion cubic metres to or from Hungary.The Jupa Gas Compression Station is a technological installation interconnected with the major gas pipelines. The purpose of the Jupa station is compression of gas in the major pipelines to which it is connected, in order to compensate for the loss of pressure inherent to the natural gas transmission process.The value of the agreement for the execution of the Jupa station, without maintenance, is of 103.56 million lei, and the value of the two compression units installed in Jupa is 12.6 million euros.