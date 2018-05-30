Transgaz's natural gas transmission rate to drop by 6 pct, as of 1 October

Transgaz's average natural gas transmission rate will drop by 6 percent between 1 October 2018 - 30 September 2019, according to an order of the National Regulatory Authority for Energy (ANRE) published in the Official Journal of Romania.

Thus, the average rate declines from 6.98 lei/MWh to 6.57 lei/MWh.Furthermore, the Regulatory Authority decided to lower by 7.47 percent the Transgaz's revenues from the regulated activity up to 1.128 billion lei.SNTGN Transgaz SA is the technical operator of the National Natural Gas Transmission System which ensures the transmission of over 90 percent of the natural gas consumed in Romania.As of 2008, Transgaz is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). A 58.51 percent of the company's shares is held by the Romanian state, represented by the Government through the Government Secretariat General (SGG) and 41.49 percent is hold by other shareholders (free-float).