Transilvania University of Brasov included, for the first time, in ShanghaiRanking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects

According to the release, the Transilvania University of Brasov was included for the first time in the Shanghai prestigious international ranking of subjects - Global Ranking of Academic Subjects, which was published on Monday."The Shanghai Ranking includes the top 500 universities in the world for each of the 54 subjects analyzed. In the subject of Natural Sciences / Physics, the Transilvania University of Brasov ranks 401st-500th, along with two other Romanian universities (the "Babes-Bolyai" University of Cluj and the University Politehnica of Bucharest)," the quoted source shows.According to the source, this year, only 7 Romanian universities are included in the ShanghaiRanking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects, which takes into account the publications of the most prestigious scientific magazines in the world."It is a great performance, next to the latest inclusion of our university in other prestigious international rankings. Although, I believe there are still many activities and processes in the university which need to be improved and developed, these results show us that our efforts are beginning to pay off," said Transilvania University Rector Professor Ioan Vasile Abrudan, PhD.The academic institution in Brasov has recently ranked 3rd in the top of Romanian universities in the international ranking of the Times Higher Education - Impact Rankings, which included only seven universities from our country.Moreover, this year, the university registered the highest ascent of a Romanian university in the Center for World University Rankings - CWUR international ranking, as well as the most significant increase in the last edition of the international QS ranking of universities in Emerging Europe and Asia, the quoted source mentioned.