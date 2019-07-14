Transport Minister Razvan Cuc: South Motorway, Danube Bridge - priority objectives for Teleorman County

Transport Minister Razvan Cuc said that four priority objectives will be achieved for Teleorman County: South Motorway, the Danube Bridge at Zimnicea and the rehabilitation of two national roads, DN 51 Alexandria-Zimnicea and DN 52 Alexandria-Turnu Magurele.

"The first and most important thing is the South Motorway. We are at an advanced stage, out of the 195 km of the South Highway, 70 km will cross the Teleorman County," Rzvan Cuc said on Sunday.He specified that the motorway will be built in a public-private partnership and hopes to start the tender procedures for awarding construction works in September.Another priority project for the county mentioned by Rzvan Cuc is the bridge over the Danube, from Zimnicea to Svistov, Bulgaria."Another very important project that will be made is the bridge over the Danube, Zimnicea-Svistov. The Romanian side has greatly urged this objective (...), we talked with the Bulgarian Transport Minister, they gave us some general points, I presented to the Prime Minister today the agreement that will be made between the Government of Romania and The Bulgarian Government to implement this bridge," said Cuc.The Minister of Transport added that there is a need for the development of the adjacent infrastructure, such as the belt road of Zimnicea, but also the rehabilitation of two national roads, DN51 and DN52, which should be started shortly.Minister Razvan Cuc was present at Alexandria at the Extraordinary Conference for the Teleorman County Organization of the Social Democratic Party.