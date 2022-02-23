Transport organisation accuses financial watchdog vice-president of increasing by 36 pct RCA reference fees

The Confederation of Licensed Romanian Operators and Hauliers (COTAR) will file a criminal complaint against financial watchdog vice-president Cristian Rosu for having presented to the Finance Ministry, as part of the draft government decision on the capping of the mandatory motor vehicle liability insurance (RCA), a list of reference fees by 36 percent higher than those published by the market supervisory authority on February 21.

"Financial Supervisory Authority vice-president Cristian Rosu is directly responsible for the insurance market disaster in recent years. On February 22, 2022 he officially admitted before the parliamentary select committee having communicated to the Finance Ministry the list with RCA tariffs in for capping, but the figures on that list were by 36 percent higher. Basically, Mr. ASF vice-president has gifted insurance multinationals with 36 percent of the price, a cost that should be borne by the Romanian drivers. The gift made by Cristian Rosu to the insurance market is estimated at over 1 billion RON, alone in the 6 months the cap would be applied," said COTAR president Vasile Stefanescu in a Wednesday statement.In the cited document the Confederation announced its decision to file a criminal complaint against the ASF vice-president, given that Parliament is reluctant to take any action against him, both in connection with the bankruptcy of City Insurance, and in the case of the price list acknowledged by ASF.Moreover, COTAR is publicly calling on the Finance Ministry not to approve the list with the 36 percent inflated prices communicated by ASF, because they are not lower than those of a week ago.Under the given circumstances, the representatives of the carriers invite all the Romanian drivers to the protest they are planning in March. (AGERPRES)