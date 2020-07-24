TransportMin Bode: Gov't to continue investments on Transalpina within limits of law

Minister of Transport Lucian Bode said on Friday, in Novaci, that the Government will continue the investments on National Road 67C Transalpina within the limits of the law, for making traffic safe, taking into account the fact that a a file on the road modernization contract is in court.

Bode stated that, this year, from the budget of the National Company for Road Infrastructure Management (CNAIR) the amount of 16.3 million lei was allocated with which 32 kilometers of road were asphalted, another 10,000 linear meters of parapets were built and 250 road signs and markings were placed.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that Transalpina is an extremely important road, not only of tourist value, which also ensures the connection between Transylvania and Oltenia and, after clarifying the legal issues, it will be brought to normal technical parameters.The modernization of the road began in 2008, when the transport minister was the current Prime Minister.On Friday, Ludovic Orban and Lucian Bode are paying a working visit to Gorj and Alba counties in order to receive the rehabilitation works of 32 kilometers of road.