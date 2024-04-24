TransportMin: EU funds for infrastructure, fully absorbed in 2014-2020

All the European money available for improving infrastructure in Romania has been absorbed in the 2014-2020 financial year, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said in Tulcea on Wednesday.

He participated in the handover of the modernisation works of the "Delta Dunarii" International Airport.

The government official announced that the investments carried out in Tulcea, Timisoara and Iasi will be followed by the one in Cluj.

"We had EUR 4.5 billion for the 2014-2020, 2021 budget exercise and we spent EUR 5.3 billion, because we took, with the agreement of the European Union, 800 million from other areas that failed to absorb the amounts. Otherwise, it would have been lost and sent back, so to speak," Sorin Grindeanu said at a press conference.

The minister also said that the need to improve Romania's infrastructure is EUR 70 billion, and currently about EUR 40 billion is secured.

From 2016 to date, through four European projects, Tulcea airport has attracted about 70 million euros, but, despite the investments, operators are slow to appear, due to the geopolitical context.

"Practically, the return procedure from the main take-off direction is one and a half kilometres away from the Ukrainian border, which is an impediment for airlines whose insurance costs are increasing," mentioned general manager of the "Delta Dunarii" Airport Stoian Valcu.

The management of the unit under the Tulcea County Council has started discussions with the Association of Romanian Airports, whose president, David Ciceo, estimates that in about two years a regular flight between Cluj and Tulcea will be established.

The works, which were handed over on Wednesday, started two years ago, cost 180 million lei and represent the last step in the process of bringing the airport infrastructure up to the level required by European standards and the Schengen Area, by building a new terminal, increasing the passenger processing capacity at the airport eightfold, from 50 people per hour to 400 people per hour.

The handover of the modernisation works of the airport will be followed on Friday by the Open Day. On this occasion, the airport will host an exhibition of military techniques, a presentation of restored cars with historical value, and an air show supported by members of the Aeroclub of Romania, through Soimii Romaniei, the show being scheduled to begin at 16,00 hours.