Tronos Byzantine Choir, leaded by Mihail Buca, concerts in the U.S.A.: Here are the dates of the itinerancy from September

At the invitation of H.E. Metropolitan Nicolae, in the "Solemn Year of the Pastoral Care of Romanians Abroad", under the direction of Archdeacon Mihail Bucă, five members of the Byzantine Choir Tronos from the Patriarchal Cathedral in Bucharest will offer a series of concerts of Byzantine music in several parishes of the Romanian Orthodox Archdiocese of the United States of America, as follows:

"SAINTS CONSTANTINE AND HELEN" METROPOLITAN CATHEDRAL

5406 N Newland Ave, Chicago, IL 60656

Tuesday, September 7 – 7.00 pm – Vespers, followed by a Concert of Byzantine Chants dedicated to the Mother of God

Wednesday, September 8 – Nativity of the Mother of God

- 8.30 am – Matins

- 9.30 am – Divine Liturgy

"HOLY TRINITY" ROMANIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH

1850 E Square Lake Rd, Troy, MI 48085

Saturday, September 11

- 6.00 pm – Vespers

- 7.00 pm – Concert of Byzantine Chants

"ANNUNCIATION" ROMANIAN ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL

7140 Fitch Rd, Olmsted Township, OH 44138

Sunday, September 12

- 8:30 am – Matins

- 10:00 am – Divine Liturgy

- 12:30 pm – Concert of Byzantine Chants

“HOLY TRINITY” PARISH

56 Andrews Street, Victor, NY 14564

Tuesday, September 14 – Elevation of the Holy Cross

- 8:30 am – Matins

- 10:00 am – Divine Liturgy

- 12.00 pm – Concert of Byzantine Chants

ST. VLADIMIR'S ORTHODOX THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY

575 Scarsdale Rd, Yonkers, NY 10707

Wednesday, September 15

- 7.00 pm – Concert of Byzantine Chants

“ST. CALLINICUS OF CERNICA” PARISH in collaboration with ”ST. APOSTLE ANDREW” PARISH

Friday, September 17

- 7.00 pm – Vespers

- 8.00 pm - Concert of Byzantine Chants

The concert will be held at Saint Apostle Andrew Church – 9111 River Rd, Potomac, MD 20854

"THE LIFE-GIVING FOUNTAIN" PARISH

132 Califon Rd, Long Valley, NJ 07853

Saturday, September 18

- 6.00 pm – Vespers

- 7.00 pm – Concert of Byzantine Chants

“SAINT NICHOLAS AND SAINT GEORGE” PARISH

4503 48th Ave, Woodside, New York 11377

Sunday, September 19

- 8:00 am – Matins

- 9:45 am – Divine Liturgy

- 12:00 pm – Concert of Byzantine Chants