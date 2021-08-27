Tronos Byzantine Choir, leaded by Mihail Buca, concerts in the U.S.A.: Here are the dates of the itinerancy from September

At the invitation of H.E. Metropolitan Nicolae, in the "Solemn Year of the Pastoral Care of Romanians Abroad", under the direction of Archdeacon Mihail Bucă, five members of the Byzantine Choir Tronos from the Patriarchal Cathedral in Bucharest will offer a series of concerts of Byzantine music in several parishes of the Romanian Orthodox Archdiocese of the United States of America, as follows:
"SAINTS CONSTANTINE AND HELEN" METROPOLITAN CATHEDRAL
5406 N Newland Ave, Chicago, IL 60656
Tuesday, September 7 – 7.00 pm – Vespers, followed by a Concert of Byzantine Chants dedicated to the Mother of God
Wednesday, September 8 – Nativity of the Mother of God
- 8.30 am – Matins
- 9.30 am – Divine Liturgy
"HOLY TRINITY" ROMANIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH
1850 E Square Lake Rd, Troy, MI 48085
Saturday, September 11
- 6.00 pm – Vespers
- 7.00 pm – Concert of Byzantine Chants
"ANNUNCIATION" ROMANIAN ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL
7140 Fitch Rd, Olmsted Township, OH 44138
Sunday, September 12
- 8:30 am – Matins
- 10:00 am – Divine Liturgy
- 12:30 pm – Concert of Byzantine Chants
“HOLY TRINITY” PARISH
56 Andrews Street, Victor, NY 14564
Tuesday, September 14 – Elevation of the Holy Cross
- 8:30 am – Matins
- 10:00 am – Divine Liturgy
- 12.00 pm – Concert of Byzantine Chants
ST. VLADIMIR'S ORTHODOX THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY
575 Scarsdale Rd, Yonkers, NY 10707
Wednesday, September 15
- 7.00 pm – Concert of Byzantine Chants
“ST. CALLINICUS OF CERNICA” PARISH in collaboration with ”ST. APOSTLE ANDREW” PARISH
Friday, September 17
- 7.00 pm – Vespers
- 8.00 pm - Concert of Byzantine Chants
The concert will be held at Saint Apostle Andrew Church – 9111 River Rd, Potomac, MD 20854
"THE LIFE-GIVING FOUNTAIN" PARISH
132 Califon Rd, Long Valley, NJ 07853
Saturday, September 18
- 6.00 pm – Vespers
- 7.00 pm – Concert of Byzantine Chants
“SAINT NICHOLAS AND SAINT GEORGE” PARISH
4503 48th Ave, Woodside, New York 11377
Sunday, September 19
- 8:00 am – Matins
- 9:45 am – Divine Liturgy
- 12:00 pm – Concert of Byzantine Chants