Tuesday, last day when Romania is under a state of alert over coronavirus

Tuesday is the last day of health alert in Romania, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Klaus Iohannis announced at the end of last week that the state of alert imposed by the coronavirus pandemic would not be extended beyond March 8, given that "wave 5 is about to end."

"The COVID-19 epidemic is on an accelerated downward slope in our country, and wave 5 is about to end. So it's time to make new decisions about managing this situation, decisions with a major impact for the future," he said, after a meeting focusing the management of the COVID-19 epidemic, which was attended by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and several members of the Government, Agerpres.ro informs.

Romania has been on a state of health alert for almost two years, from May 15, 2020, until March 8, 2022.

There were five pandemic waves on the territory of the country during this period, which imposed health protection measures.

After two years, the COVID-19 balance sheet counts, according to the data provided on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (the coronavirus task force), 63,993 people who died while being diagnosed with a SARS-CoV-2 infection in Romania. As of Monday, there had been 2,771,449 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in the country, of which 114,557 were in re-infected patients who tested positive after more than 180 days since they first got infected. According to the GCS, 2,594,194 patients were declared cured.

With the lifting of the state of alert, a series of measures that have been in force until now will be eliminated, and the Ministry of Health will continue to manage the development of the COVID-19 epidemic.