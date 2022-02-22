Tulcea: The westernmost record of the European mink in the Delta

Representatives of the "Dunarea de Jos" University of Galati and of the Danube Delta National Research and Development Institute (INCDDD) in Tulcea captured on Tuesday a European mink in the western part of Isaccea, Tulcea County, this being the most recent westernmost record of the species in the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve and in Romania.

According to a post made public on the facebook.com page of INCDDD, the discovery was made by Mihaela Cristescu, Adina Popescu, Aurelia Nica and Daniela Cristina Ibanescu from the University of Galati and by the researcher Gheorghe Bucur, after an unsuccessful expedition made last year in the Cotu Pisicii-Isaccea area.

"We have decided to repeat the investigations in the same areas in 2021, considering the utmost importance of proving the current presence of the European mink here. Knowing very accurately the distribution of the European mink allows us to consider (and try to prove in the future) that the mink it is present even further from Cotul Pisicii (for example Prut Valley and Balta Mica a Brailei)", reads the text signed by the INCDDD specialist, Mihai Marinov.

According to the source, for the Isaccea-Tulcea flood zone there are several observations from the last 20 years regarding the presence of European mink specimens, but until Tuesday there was no recent information for west of Isaccea, Agerpres.ro informs.

Field observations were made as part of the "Revision of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve (RBDD) Management Plan and Regulation" project, which includes the monitoring and research of mammals of community interest.

The Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Administration, as a beneficiary of funding and in partnership with four entities, is implementing the project "Revision of the management plan and RBDD regulation", which has as general objective the revision of the Management Plan and regulation of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve, a protected natural area, Natura 2000 site, in order to increase the degree of protection and conservation of biodiversity.