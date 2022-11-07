Turbomecanica, net profit down to 2.495 million RON, after nine months of 2022

Turbomecanica posted a net profit down to 2.495 million RON after the first nine months of this year, 1.8 million RON lower compared to the same period last year, according to the company's quarterly report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday.

On the other hand, the turnover of the company increased by 17.4% compared to the same period.

Operating income amounted to 91.213 million RON and operating expenses amounted to 86 million RON, so the operating profit was 5.187 million RON.

Salary expenses decreased by approximately 1.7% compared to the same period last year as a result of the reduction in the number of employees to 462 in September 2022, from 501 in December 2021.

Turbomecanica's main activity is the manufacture and repair of engines and mechanical assemblies for airplanes and helicopters.

Turbomecanica has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since October 1998.