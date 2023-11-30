 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Turkish Air Force F-16 aircraft land in Romania (MApN)

BIAS
BIAS Turkish Stars

Turkish Air Force F-16 aircraft have landed in Romania to carry out NATO Air Policing missions, The Romanian Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced Thursday.

According to the source, four F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force landed on Thursday, November 30, at the Romanian Air Force 86th Air Base Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociornita, Borcea.

The detachment, consisting of about 80 militar (pilots and technical staff) and four F-16 aircraft, will execute, together with the Romanian Air Force, Enhanced Air Policing missions under NATO command, according to a press release issued by the MApN Press Office.

The joint air policing missions contribute to the development of response and deterrence capabilities, as well as to the strengthening of interoperability between the Romanian and Turkish Air Forces.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.