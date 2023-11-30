Turkish Air Force F-16 aircraft land in Romania (MApN)

Turkish Air Force F-16 aircraft have landed in Romania to carry out NATO Air Policing missions, The Romanian Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced Thursday.

According to the source, four F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force landed on Thursday, November 30, at the Romanian Air Force 86th Air Base Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociornita, Borcea.

The detachment, consisting of about 80 militar (pilots and technical staff) and four F-16 aircraft, will execute, together with the Romanian Air Force, Enhanced Air Policing missions under NATO command, according to a press release issued by the MApN Press Office.

The joint air policing missions contribute to the development of response and deterrence capabilities, as well as to the strengthening of interoperability between the Romanian and Turkish Air Forces.