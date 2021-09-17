Turnover from market services provided to enterprises increase 16.4% in seven months

The turnover in market services provided to companies increased by two figures, both as gross and adjusted series, in the first seven months of the year, compared to the similar period in 2020, according to the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

According to the quoted source, between January and July 2021, in nominal terms, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, as gross series, increased by 16.4%, due to the activities of film, video, television production; broadcasting and transmission of programs (+26.1%), information services and information technology activities (+23.6%), transport activities (+17.8%), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+15.1%) and communications activities (+6.3%).

Also, in the first seven months of the current year, compared to the same period in 2020, the turnover in the market services provided mainly to enterprises, increased, as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, on the whole by 15.6%.Official statistics show that in July 2021 compared to July 2020, the turnover of market services provided to enterprises increased by 16.6%, as a gross series, as a result of the positive results registered in: IT services and information technology activities (+24.6%), transport activities (+22.8%), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+13.1%), film, video production, television programs; broadcasting and transmission of programs (+11.6%) and of communication activities (+0.7%).Depending on the number of working days and seasonality, turnover in market services increased overall by 20.8%, compared to the reference period.INS data also show that, from month to month, in 2021 (July - June), the turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises recorded a decline of 2.5%, as a gross series, respectively a decrease of 1.1%, as adjusted series.