Turnover in business services advances 4.2pct in 2020 y-o-y

The turnover in business services provided mainly to enterprises in Romania increased in nominal terms in 2020 from 2019 by 4.2% in unadjusted terms, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Thursday, as reported by AGERPRES.

That was the result of increases registered in the turnover in information and information technology activities (23.4%); other services provided mainly to enterprises (4.5%); production of cinema, video and television programmes; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (3.6%) and communication activities (2.1%). Transport activities decreases (1.4%).

In December 2020, the turnover of business services provided mainly to enterprises increased in nominal terms on a monthly basis, by 8.8% in unadjusted terms, and by 2.9% when adjusted for working days and seasonality.

Compared with the similar month of the previous year, the turnover from business services provided mainly to enterprises increased in nominal terms, by 11.7% in unadjusted terms and by 9.4% when adjusted for working days and seasonality.

The turnover represents total revenues recorded by a provider of business services derived both from the main activity and from secondary activities.

It does not include the Value-Added Tax (VAT) or revenues from the sale or transfer of fixed assets.