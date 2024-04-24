Turnover in market services provided mainly to businesses, up 1pct Jan.-Feb.

Turnover in market services provided mainly to businesses increased in the first two months of the year, compared to the period 1 January - 28 February 2023, both as a gross series and as a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality by 1% each, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Wednesday.

Also, in February 2024, turnover in market services provided mainly to businesses increased, compared to January 2024, as a gross series 3.7%, and as a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality it decreased 1.6%, and compared to the same month last year it increased in gross terms 0.9% and in seasonally adjusted terms 0.1%.

In the period from 1 January to 29 February 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, turnover in market services provided mainly to businesses, gross series, increased 1% overall, due to increases in turnover in computer and information technology services activities (+12.9%) and film, video, television programme production; broadcasting and programme transmission activities (+6.5%). Decreases were recorded in transport activities (-6.5%), communication activities (-2.8%) and other business services (-1.1%).

In February 2024, compared to the previous month, the turnover of market services provided mainly to businesses, gross series, increased due to the increase in turnover from transport activities (+12.9%), film, video and television production activities; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (+5.5%), other business services (+2.5%), communication activities (+0.9%) and computer and information technology services (+0.3%).

Compared to February 2023, the increase in turnover from market services supplied mainly to businesses, gross series, in February 2024 was due to the increase in turnover from motion picture, video and television programme production; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (+11.6%), computer and information technology services (+8.7%) and other services supplied mainly to businesses (+0.3%).

On the other hand, transport activities (-5.9%) and communication activities (-3.3%) recorded decreases.