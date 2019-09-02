Turnover in private pre-university education in Romania near 200 mln lei in 2019

Turnover in private pre-university education in Romania has increased almost three times in the last nine years, with a chance to reach the record level of 200 million lei in 2019, according to an analysis on the market of private schools and kindergartens, a Frames analysis shows.

According to analysts from Frames consulting company, the beginning of the new school year surprises the public system of pre-university education with the same problems as in previous years.

Under these conditions, the turnover of the companies active in pre-university education - private schools and kindergartens - reached in 2018 the level of 173.3 million lei, compared to 160.8 million lei in 2017 and 73.1 million lei in 2010.

"If in the reference year 2010 there were 256 companies registered with this profile, in 2018 there were 443 companies, of which 402 were in operation and submitted the balance sheet data with the Ministry of Finance," says Adrian Negrescu, the manager of Frames.

The profitability of private schools and kindergartens also followed the same upward trend, from 8.29 million lei in 2010 to 21.33 million lei in 2017, respectively 35.7 million lei in 2018.

According to Frames data, the most important player in the sector of private pre-university schools in Romania is Lumina Educational Institutions SA, an education complex company which, according to its own website, reported in 2018 a turnover of 42.6 million lei and a profit of 13.99 million lei.

The second place is occupied by Olga Gudynn International School SRL (OGIS), with a turnover of 18.4 million lei and a profit of 1.2 million lei. According to the official website, the company established in 2001 is one of the most well-known pre-school, primary and secondary schools in Romania, with bilingual, Romanian-English teaching. OGIS hosts, in the 5 locations, situated in Bucharest and Pipera, a number of over 600 children of different nationalities, aged between 3 and 15 years and a number of 150 employees.

Top 3 most important players in the private school market, based on the 2018 turnover is completed by Kids Palace SRL, which manages the secondary school with the same name in the Capital's District 4. The company ended 2018, according to data from the Ministry of Finance, with a turnover of 4.28 million lei and a profit of 136,000 lei.

The rankings are completed by such companies as Casadi SRL, Universal Top Construct SRL, Pick Me SRL, Luca Education SRL, Luca's Community SRL, Universitatea Copieni SRL and Kindergarten Matei SRL. Together, the first 10 players in this market reported, last year, a turnover of 84.1 million lei and a profit of 20.8 million lei.

The Frames analysis was conducted on the basis of data from the Trade Register and the Ministry of Finance, communicated by the companies that have the codes CAEN 8510, 8520, 8531 and 8532, during the period 2010-2018.