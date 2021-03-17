Turnover in wholesale trade up 5.4pct in January (INS)

Wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 5.4pct, as gross series, in January this year, compared to the same period in 2020, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday, as reported by AGERPRES.

In this margin, there were increases recorded in turnover in: wholesale of computer and telecommunications equipment (+ 12.4pct), wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 11.1pct), wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+ 9.5pct), wholesale of consumer goods, other than food (+ 9.3pct) and non-specialized wholesale trade (+ 9.2pct).

On the other hand, decreases were recorded the intermediation activities in the wholesale trade (-10.8pct), the wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and livestock (-5.6pct) and the specialized wholesale trade of other products (-0.1pct).

According to the same source, the turnover in wholesale trade (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased by 3.6pct in January 2021 vs January 2020.

INS data also show that, compared to December last year, in January 2021, the turnover in wholesale trade, without taking into account the trade in cars and motorcycles, decreased by 18.7pct, as gross series, as a result of activities in: wholesale of computer and telecommunications equipment (-29pct), wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (-26.3pct), wholesale of raw agricultural products and livestock (-25.6pct), non-specialized wholesale trade (-20.2pct), wholesale activities in wholesale trade (-19.6pct), wholesale of consumer goods, other than food (-17.2pct), wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (-15.7pct) and specialized wholesale of other products (-13.8pct).

On the other hand, businesses in the same field of activity, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased, as a whole, by 0.1pct, compared to the reference period.