Turnover of market services mainly provided to enterprises, up 7.5pct in first five months

The turnover of market services mainly provided to enterprises, in unadjusted terms, increased overall by 7.5pct in the first five months of 2018 compared to the similar period of 2017, informs the National Statistics Institute (INS) on Monday.

The increase was brought by the advances in other services provided mainly to enterprises (+ 9pct), IT and information technology (+7.2pct), communications (+6.5pct), transport (+6.3pct) and cinematographic production, video, television programs; broadcasting of programs (+5.5pct).In nominal terms, the turnover of market services mainly provided to enterprises, in terms adjusted to number of working days and seasonality, increased overall by 8.7pct due to the increases in other services mainly provided to enterprises ( +10.2pct), transport (+ 7.6pct), communications activities (+6.7pct), IT services and information technology activities (+5.8pct), cinema production activities, video, television programs; broadcasting of programs (+5.2pct).The turnover of market services mainly provided to enterprises, in unadjusted terms, in May 2018 compared to May 2017, increased by 5.1pct overall due to the increases in cinematographic production, video television programs; broadcasting of programs (+10.8pct), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+7.0pct), communications activities (+6.5pct) and transport activities (+ 4.3pct). IT services and information technology activities decreased by 1.8pct.