TV broadcaster Realitatea Plus fined for breach of impartiality in coverage of Russian aggression on Ukraine

The National Audiovisual Council (CNA) fined on Thursday TV broadcaster Realitatea Plus 40,000 RON for breaching the impartiality requirements in its coverage of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine in a news and debate program.

Audiovisual Law No. 504/2002 requires all providers of audiovisual media services to ensure objective information to the public through the correct presentation of facts and events and to favor the free formation of opinions.

Article 40 (5) of Decision No. 220/2011 on the Audiovisual Content Regulation Code, as subsequently amended and supplemented, provides that "moderators, show hosts and producers have an obligation not to use offensive language, incite violence or allow their guests to engage in such behavior."

According to Article 47 (3), "defamatory generalizing statements against a group/community defined by gender, age, race, ethnicity, nationality, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, level of education, social status, medical conditions or physical characteristics are prohibited in audiovisual programs."

Article 64 (1) of the decision stipulates that, "by virtue of the fundamental right of the public to information, audiovisual media service providers must comply with the following principles: a) ensure a clear distinction between facts and opinions; b) information on a subject, fact or event must be correct, verified and presented impartially and in good faith." AGERPRES