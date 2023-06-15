Twenty-five productions to compete in Romanian Film Days at TIFF.22.

As many as 25 films - nine feature films and 16 short films - are competing in the Romanian Film Days at the 22nd edition of the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF), June 9-18 in Cluj-Napoca, told Agerpres.

According to organisers, the public will watch for the first time ten films by Romanian directors, and have an opportunity to meet the directors.

"Romanian Film Days debuts with sold out screenings and dozens of guests attending TIFF.22 - 'Oameni de treaba' (Men of Deeds), Paul Negoescu's newest film; the documentary 'Vulturii din Taga' (Eagles from Taga) directed by Adina Popescu; the documentary 'De ce ma cheama Nora cand cerul meu e senin' (Nora) directed by Carla Teaha, Romania, and docudrama 'Tineretea unui dictator' (The Youth of a Dictator), directed by Andy Lupu are just some of the Romanian films which runs have sold out during the Romanian Film Days. As many as 25 feature films and short films are competing, and another 10 premieres by Romanian directors are presented at TIFF.22. The chance of watching premiere films is doubled by the direct meeting with those who created them."

Other highly anticipated titles at TIFF are "Sotul meu musulman" (My Musulman Husband), directed by Daniel Barnuti and Alexandra Barnuti; "Planeta albastra " (Blue Planet), directed by Dani Saracut, and "Tigru" (Day of the Tiger), directed by Andrei Tanase.

Dozens of actors, directors, producers and other professionals of the Romanian film industry are currently in Cluj-Napoca to meet the public, including director Alexandru Solomon, whose documentary "Arsenie . Viata de apoi' (Arsenie: An Amazing Afterlife) has its preview at TIFF; Cristi Puiu, the director of "MMXX" presented in a special screening, and the cast of "Libertate" (Freedom), the latest film directed by Tudor Giurgiu.

Actors Dorian Boguta, Alexandru Papadopol and Dragos Bucur will be attending the screening of "Inca doua lozuri" (Another Lottery Tickets) , the continuation of the box-office hit from a few years ago.

A special moment at TIFF is offered by Horatiu Malaele, who brings back to Cluj his stage performance "Sunt un orb" (I am Blind). The actor will also attend the screening of "Piciu," a film that in 1984 recorded over one million viewers.

The 16 short films selected in the competition will run on Friday and Saturday at the Florin Piersic and Sapientia cinemas.

The best Romanian short film will be chosen by the jury made up of the well-known British actor Nicholas Pinnock; Riina Mikkonen, director of the Tampere Film Festival, and Ryszard Mietkiewicz of WIFF.

The Transylvania International Film Festival is organised by the Association for the Promotion of Romanian Film and the Transylvania Film Festival Association.