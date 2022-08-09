Twenty-four migrants caught in three lorries bound for Germany

As many as 24 migrants from Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal have tried to cross the border illegally in Hungary in the last 24 hours, having been discovered in three lorries with goods bound for Germany.

At the western Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, in two of the trucks, driven by a Turk and a Bulgarian, 18 migrants were discovered hidden. According to the documents accompanying the goods, the drivers were shipping metal parts and bars for companies in Germany.

"Based on the risk analysis, the border guards carried out the thorough control of the two means of transport. Thus, in the cargo compartments of the trucks were discovered, hidden, 18 citizens from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Afghanistan, most of them asylum seekers in our country," the Arad Border Police reported on Tuesday.

In western Varsand, border guards checked a lorry driven by a man from Bulgaria, who was transporting car batteries for a commercial company in Germany. In the trailer were found six migrants from Pakistan and India, aged between 21 and 41, most of them asylum seekers in our country.

In all cases, border guards are carrying further investigations.