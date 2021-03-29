Twenty-two migrants from six countries caught trying to cross into Hungary illegally

Border guards have caught 22 migrants from Syria, Iraq, Algeria, Morocco, Palestine and Libya as they were trying to illegally enter Hungary from Romania, either hidden in a truck, or on foot, according to AGERPRES.

According to a press statement released on Monday by the Arad Border Police, in the area of Nadlac operations were carried out to prevent illegal migration, during which two groups of migrants were found walking in the field towards the border with Hungary.

There are nine people in all - five from Morocco, three from Algeria and one from Libya - aged between 17 and 37.

At the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF), in the freight terminal, on the way out of the country, the authorities caught three men trying to cross the border into Hungary about 100 metres from the border line. Two of them are from Morocco, they are 22 and 30 years old, respectively, and the other is from Palestine, aged 22.

At PTF Bors II, Bihor County, while a truck going out of Romania was being checked, ten people were found in a trailer. The driver is Turkish and was carrying plastic liquid containers to Poland. Following the checks, the border police determined that the migrants hidden in the trailer are nationals of Syria and Iraq, aged 19 to 27.

In all cases, border guards are conducting investigations.