Two deaths in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs, other 3 from previous period, 34,250 death toll

The Strategic Communication Group reported on Friday that in the last 24 hours five deaths - three men and two women - have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but three of them are from last year, having been entered into the database at the request of the Ministry of Health by the Public Health Directorates in the country, following checks carried out.

The people who died were admitted to hospitals in Brasov, Giurgiu and Bucharest.

Of the five deaths, two were recorded in the age category 60 to 69 years and three deaths in the age group over 80 years.Three of the deaths recorded are of some patients who had medical history, and for two patients who have passed away no comorbidities have been reported to date.Since the beginning of the pandemic, as many as 34,250 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.