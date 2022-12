Two decisions for development of natural gas transportation network, passed by gov`t

In Wednesday's meeting, the executive approved two Decisions regarding the development of the natural gas transport network, announced Dan Dragan, secretary of state in the Ministry of Energy, at the briefing from the end of the Government meeting, Agerpres informs.

One decision refers to the carrying out of a 90 km pipeline, which offers the possibility to include the additional connection in the southern area, the users' access to natural gas and, last but not least, the optimal use of the warehouse there and the other decision refers to the construction of a pipeline of the same length, 90 kilometers, also in the southern area, near Ramnicu Valcea, an important pipeline that will also give users and people in the respective areas access to the natural gas network and at the same time will create an important link between the BRUA (Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Austria gas interconnector, ed. n.) pipeline and the pipeline from Boldesti and Dragasani," Dan Dragan said.