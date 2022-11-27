Two lorries with used products returned from Romania to Hungary

Two lorries loaded with used products consisting of textiles, furniture, household appliances, plastic and rubber have been returned to Hungary from Petea customs in Romania, as they were denied entry, the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Inspectorate reported on Sunday.

According to the source, a 55-year-old man of Maramures driving a lorry registered in Romania showed up on Saturday after-noon at the Petea checkpoint, according to agerpres.ro.

"According to the cargo manifest, the man was carrying used furniture, mattresses, textiles and household appliances from a commercial company in Germany bound for a company in Iasi County. Since there were suspicions regarding the legality of this shipment of used goods, authorised support was requested from the Satu Mare National Consumer Protection Authority, who established that the shipment - weighing in at 12,000 kg - cannot enter Romania because there are no legal documents attesting to the cleaning and disinsection of the cargo."

Also on Saturday after-noon, a Romanian citizen, 45, of Maramures County driving a lorry registered in Romania showed up at the same checkpoint. According to the cargo manifest, he was shipping 24,260 kg of plastic and rubber from a commercial company in Germany to a commercial company in Neamt County.

"Since there are suspicions regarding the legality of this transfer of waste, authorised support was requested from the Satu Mare Environmental Guard, who established that the shipment cannot enter Romania, as there are no documents necessary for the import of waste. According to the legislation in force , the person in question could not present Annex 7 to Regulation (EC) No 1013/2006."

In both cases, the shipments were returned to Hungary.