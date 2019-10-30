Two memorial services to be held for commemoration of Colectiv victims

Two memorial services commemorating the 64 youngsters who died in the Colectiv club fire will be held on Wednesday, four years after the tragedy, by the Archdiocese of Bucharest.

According to the Press Office of the Romanian Patriarchy sent to AGERPRES, the first memorial service will be held as of 10:00hrs, in the courtyard of Sfantul Nicolae - Brosteni Church, at the monument built by the Archdiocese of Bucharest in the youngsters' memory, at the initiative of Patriarch Daniel. The service will be preceded by the Holy Mass, which starts at 08:30hrs.The second memorial service will be held as of 12:00hrs, in front of former Colectiv club.