 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Two memorial services to be held for commemoration of Colectiv victims

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
colectiv mars 30.10.2018

Two memorial services commemorating the 64 youngsters who died in the Colectiv club fire will be held on Wednesday, four years after the tragedy, by the Archdiocese of Bucharest.

According to the Press Office of the Romanian Patriarchy sent to AGERPRES, the first memorial service will be held as of 10:00hrs, in the courtyard of Sfantul Nicolae - Brosteni Church, at the monument built by the Archdiocese of Bucharest in the youngsters' memory, at the initiative of Patriarch Daniel. The service will be preceded by the Holy Mass, which starts at 08:30hrs. 

The second memorial service will be held as of 12:00hrs, in front of former Colectiv club.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.