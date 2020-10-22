Two Romanian military wounded in Afghanistan patrol mission

Two Romanian military were wounded on Wednesday evening in Afghanistan, during a patrol mission in their responsibility area following an IED (improvised explosive device) attack, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informs, according to AGERPRES.

According to the source, the soldiers were part of the 191st "Golden Lions" Force Protection Battalion, and the incident took place at 19:32 hrs Romanian time.

"The Romanian military were travelling with a convoy of MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected / mine-resistant and ambush-protected vehicles) vehicles in the Kandahar region. The explosive device went off when the last vehicle in the column passed. Sergeant Adrian Ioan Czifrak and Second Class Corporal Iosif Ioan Reman were injured as a result of the explosion," the MApN reports.

The source adds that the patrol military have applied the standard procedures laid down by the rules of engagement, securing the area and acting urgently to provide first aid to wounded soldiers and evacuate the entire crew of the vehicle affected by the explosion to the ROL-2 Military Hospital at Kandahar Air Base.

At the medical unit, the two injured, in stable condition, received specialized medical treatment. The other three crew members were medically assessed in accordance with the standard requirements applicable in these situations.