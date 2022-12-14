UBB of Cluj ranks first among Romanian universities, 228th in the world, in UI GreenMetric 2022 ranking

Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca ranks first among the universities in Romania and 228th in the world, according to the UI GreenMetric 2022 ranking, the Cluj institution of higher education informs on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) tops the universities at home in the UI GreenMetric 2022 ranking (https://greenmetric.ui.ac.id/rankings/overall-rankings-2022) published early this week. According to the ranking, UBB ranks 1st nationally among the 11 Romanian universities considered by the ranking, its total score of 7,445 points representing a significant increase compared to the one it recorded in 2021 (6,775 points). The new ranking also brings a significant increase while considering all universities in the world, UBB ranking 228th, compared to the 287th position in 2021, out of a total number of 956 universities from 80 countries," reads a press release sent by UBB representatives.

Made annually since 2010, the UI GreenMetrics ranks the world's universities according to six main indicators, related to sustainable development and climate change: infrastructure, transport, investments related to energy conservation and renewable resources, waste and water management.

"I am glad that at the end of the year, beyond the first position in the country for the 7th consecutive year in the international academic rankings of universities (summarized in the University Metaranking), UBB is also emerging as a performing actor in the paradigm of sustainable development. We proposed the Programme UBB Goes Green' a few years ago, UBB has been growing year by year under this aspect, reaching the top three, in the beginning, then reaching the 1st position in the country, while ranking increasing higher in the international classification. This is no accident, as UBB was also confirmed as the first university in the country in the field including in the sustainable development ranking QS 2023 (https://news.ubbcluj.ro/ubb-performanta-si-in-relatia-academica-cu-mediul-si-societatea/), more comprehensive than the UI GreenMetric 2022. A world-class university must excel academically first, but in the modern world sustainability must colour all its missions (education/research/relationship with society) and administrative activities, which is already happening at the UBB," said the rector of UBB, university professor Daniel David, quoted in the abovementioned press release.

UBB is the university with the oldest academic tradition in Romania (started 441 years ago - 1581), representing the largest academic community in the country (with approximately 55,000 people, from 15 towns and 11 counties). Since its foundation, UBB has been part of the gallery of prestigious universities in Romania, for seven years being in the first position in the country in the University Metaranking, which summarizes the major international rankings of universities.

In addition, for several years, UBB ranked 1st among the universities from Romania in global international rankings and by fields, constantly being among the top 5% of universities in the world (out of the approximately 30,000 existing ones), with an advanced academic infrastructure (e.g. integrated CDI units in European networks, modernized didactic laboratories and integrated with virtual/augmented/mixed reality through the UBB-EON-XR Centre, etc.). Recently (2021), following the QS STAR international audit, UBB was confirmed as the first world-class university (QS*****) in Romania, from 2020 UBB was accepted into GUILD, the organization of some of the most prestigious world-class/research-intensive European universities, it received the European HR Award for Excellence, and from 2021/2022 became part of the EUTOPIA alliance of European universities.