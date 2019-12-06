UB's Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences joins AGERPRES, MediaSind in ReStart project

The Bucharest University's Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences (FJSC) has become an official partner in the 'ReStart - for quality journalism' project by signing a partnership agreement with the AGERPRES National News Agency and the MediaSind Romanian journalists trade union.

The document, signed by the three parties, is for the FJSC students who want to get involved in the promotion of quality journalism.ReStart is designed for students to get in touch with the demands of professional journalism by actual participation in editorial activities, writing news or taking pictures and videos under the guidance of AGERPRES professionals and MediaSind."The project gives our students the opportunity to apply the theoretical and practical notions acquired in school, which can only delight us. We need more such partnerships that will create direct relationships between the industry and the future journalism professionals," said FJSC lecturer Anamaria Nicola.The students to be selected to participate in the project will receive press credentials, sign volunteer agreements with AGERPRES, and the best articles, photos or videos will be posted on the sites agerpres.ro, www.mediasind.ro and/or those of national / international partners and on the websites of the participating universities, thus being provided media coverage.Universities and media organisations wishing to join the project can write to restart@mediasind.ro.'ReStart - for a quality journalism' was launched on May 3, 2016 by SRJ MediaSind on the World Press Freedom Day, being inspired by the concept 'The Ethical Journalism Initiative' promoted by the International Federation of Journalists.Since then, students have been introduced by AGERPRES specialists and MediaSind staff to the principles of professional journalism as well as the Journalist's Code of Ethics.The project has been implemented in several universities, such as: Danubius University Galati (where the pilot project was launched), Ovidius University of Constanta, University of Craiova, Aurel Vlaicu University of Arad, Free International University of Moldova (ULIM), University of European Studies of Moldova.