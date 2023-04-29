UDMR Congress/Kelemen Hunor validated for 4th tenure at Union's helm

Kelemen Hunor was validated, on Saturday, as president of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) for the fourth term, within the 16th Congress of the Union, which took place in western Timisoara.

Of the 835 delegates present, 653 delegates voted for the re-election of Kelemen Hunor as president, seven votes were invalid and the rest did not vote.

In the programme which he won the new mandate with, Kelemen Hunor commented that our social, political and economic environment is constantly changing, and the Hungarians in Transylvania must find a way in this changing world and where there is no way already, they have to build one themselves, to be successful as individuals, as a community, as Hungarians here, on their native land.

"We have always said that we want to prosper in our native land as a Hungarian community, preserving and re-creating our identity with its elements, but it is not enough. (...) We must make this country a place worth living in. Besides the institutional framework, to preserve identity and safety from a legal point of view, we must improve the conditions regarding the quality of life, public services, we must form the country so that Hungarians stay here, and this depends above all on us. Everyone is needed," said the UDMR leader.

Kelemen Hunor argued that such conditions must be created that ensure jobs and a decent income, care for those in need, but also safety for the young generations in a good country, where the roots are, and the branches are heading towards the future. For the UDMR, according to its political leader, above all is the fact that the Union does not represent abstract values and interests, but it is an organizing force of the community, which sees the individual in the community, but never sees the individual detached from the community, but as an integral part of it.

He emphasized the importance of winning the 2024 elections, which comes with a unique and real stake, with a great opportunity.

"For us, for the Union, the most important thing is the representation of our community, the support of the Hungarians in Romania, the prosperity of our community. Everything else follows. We are able to apply these, if we are where the decisions are made. But this requires receiving again support from community. In the short term, this means that we want to continue the work we started. (...) I am committed to putting my experience and knowledge accumulated over the last 26 years and especially the last 12 years in the service of this community. For this, I ask for your support at today's congress," Kelemen Hunor concluded.AGERPRES