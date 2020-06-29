UDMR's Cseke Attila says bill filed by UDMR regarding local elections date on 27 Sept,very urgent

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) bill establishing through organic law the date of local election on 27 September 2020 must be debated in an extraordinary session and voted by both Chambers of Parliament, so that the electoral procedure comes to force, this being agreed with the political parties and having the approval of the Legislative Council, UDMR group leader in the Senate Cseke Attila said.

"The UDMR submitted to Parliament a legislative draft for setting the date of local elections on 27 September 2020. It is a date that is agreed between the political parties, through the debate which took place, through the public positions which the vast majority of political formations had and we expect that this draft law be debated and adopted. It is a very important, very urgent legislative draft, which must be decided in an extraordinary session, in both Chambers, taking into account the fact that, in principle, the electoral procedure must start at least 60 days before the established date. Therefore, the law must be enacted in such a way that this legislative electoral procedure can take place," Cseke Attila mentioned.He brought to mind that the bill, submitted to Parliament during this period by the UDMR is based on Law No.84/2020, a law promulgated by the President of Romania, which provides for the extension of the mandates of local authorities until 1 November 2020 and gives the legal basis to Parliament to set the date of local elections in 2020 through organic law."The approval of the Legislative Council on this legislative draft has already been received and the draft law is to be debated by the specialized committees and in the Senate plenary meeting. This draft law, regarding the setting of the date of local elections must be debated and voted in both Chambers, during the special session, in order to be promulgated by the President and to enter into force by observing the electoral procedure that must take place before the election date," the UDMR senator mentioned.