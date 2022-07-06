UDMR's Kelemen: All coalitions mean compromises; incumbent coalition is a functional one

All coalitions mean compromises and the incumbent coalition is a functional one, despite difficulties, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, national leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), said on Tuesday.

He added that each coalition has its own history."Every coalition is a difficult coalition. (...) All coalitions mean compromises, they also mean pride, they also mean modesty - if one can speak in the Romanian politics of modesty - and the sense of measure. (...) Opinions in any coalition are important, you have to know how to listen to the other, you don't have to look for the hottest topics. From my point of view, any coalition in Romania is a difficult coalition, but the preoccupation of each of us in this coalition is with looking for solutions, finding solutions. (...) Very often those who were aggressive, too insistent, too greedy lost. That is why balance is important in a coalition. This coalition is a functional coalition, with all its difficulties, it is a functional coalition. (...) Switching places can be done very quickly, if everyone follows the agreement made," Kelemen told Euronews Romania private broadcaster.According to Kelemen, "we will not dodge a referendum to revise the constitution."Asked to grade the incumbent cabinet, the deputy prime minister said 7-8 on a scale of 1 to 10."There are more modest ministers and less modest ministers. We can't say that we are a 10, but we are not repeaters either. There are indeed very OK people in the government. (...) There are ministers who have more milestones, projects to carry out, but at the moment we are on schedule," added Kelemen.