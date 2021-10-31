 
     
UDMR's Kelemen: Aurel Vainer represented his community responsibly and proudly

Kelemen Hunor

National chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor says late former honorary chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania (FCER) Aurel Vainer, a former lawmaker, was "a true colleague and fighting partner" in Parliament. He represented his community in a "responsible and proud" way, both in the country and abroad.

"Aurel Vainer, honorary chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania (FCER), a former member of the Romanian Parliament, has passed away. He was a true colleague and fighting partner in Parliament who represented his community in a responsible and proud way, both in the country and abroad. He was among those who, unfortunately, had to experience back then the horrible crimes committed by the legionaries, the pure desire to kill directed against his community. All along his life he taught us not to forget the past; he reminded us that we can only be free if those close to us, those around us, are also free. Rest in peace!" he wrote on Sunday in a Facebook post

Former chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania Aurel Vainer died on Sunday morning at the age of 89.

stiripesurse.ro
