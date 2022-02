UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: International community to use all means, sanctions to force Russia to end war

The International community needs to use all its means and sanctions to force Russia to end the war, the chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, said in a message on Thursday, through which he condemns the attack made by the Russian Federation in Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

"We firmly condemn and consider the Russian invasion in Ukraine unacceptable. We are in solidarity with Ukraine and all its nationalities. The International community needs to use all means and sanctions in order to force Russia to end the war. Romania must be prepared to receive war refugees. We are worried about the Hungarians in TransCarpatia Ukraine and for the Romanian community in Ukraine. I would like to assure them that they can count on our support during these difficult times!" Kelemen Hunor, also a Deputy Prime Minister in Ciuca Cabinet, wrote on Facebook.