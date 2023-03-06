UK Ambassador in Bucharest Noble says threat of human trafficking is a priority of the Embassy

Ambassador of the UK in Bucharest Andrew Noble stated that the threat of human trafficking represents a priority of the institution because hundreds of thousands of Romanians are affected by this phenomenon.

On Monday, he argued, on the occasion of participating in the launching of a study on youngsters' outlook on risks of the online environment, which was drafted at the request of the eLiberare Association, that there is a need to improve the legislation regarding human trafficking and its better implementation.

According to the diplomat, the UK Embassy aims to agree with the Government over a bilateral action plan, so that an entire range of elements of human trafficking and abuse remain a priority.

The ambassador signaled that the data on the women trafficked for sex trade are almost inexistent. Andrew Noble said that if the women who have been trafficked are not free to make a complaint, it would be difficult to collect information, but according to the UK police force, there are thousands of Romanian women in this situation in the UK.

He drew attention that the human trafficking is not considered as a main policy problem. He mentioned that the exclusion of Roma people, of persons with disabilities and the violence against women are not treated as priorities in Romania. Last but not least, he emphasized that it is vital to understand the scourge of poverty in our country.