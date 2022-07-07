Ukraine's foreign minister: I wholeheartedly thank Romania, our good friend and neighbor

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, thanked Romania "wholeheartedly" for the help given to Ukraine since the beginning of the crisis generated by Russia's military aggression and called again for his country to receive heavy weapons to stabilize the front line, emphasizing that "there are limits to courage."

"I would like to wholeheartedly thank Romania, our good friend and neighbor, for everything it has done since the beginning of this large-scale invasion of Ukraine," Kuleba said Thursday in a videoconference speech at a security forum, hosted in Bucharest.This is the 22nd edition of the Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum format, entitled "The War in Ukraine: Reshaping the Global Security Map", an event organized at the Parliament Palace.In a speech to forum participants, Kuleba stressed that Putin wants to provoke a crisis in Europe and is motivated by "hatred of the well-being of Europeans.""We are facing an unprecedented challenge when a permanent member of the Security Council launched an aggression against another state. This war is unprecedented in our century and we must not be mistaken for Russia's real intentions. Putin is ready to re-draw borders, to destroy Europe. Russia was seen as a competitive force in the international arena, but this time it used force to destroy the stability of other nations. Putin's idea is simple, he wants to impose Russian standards on the whole world, namely lack of justice. Putin's goal is to knock on every European door, presenting a crisis: economic, inflation or any form of instability. A crisis in Europe would allow Putin to show the Russians that those in Europe do not live better than they do and that there is no point in opposing them," the head of diplomacy in Kyiv said.Kuleba called for help from democratic states, especially for heavy weapons, saying "there are limits to courage and courage cannot do everything alone if it lacks the means.""Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and the Baltic states are Russia's primary targets, but other European nations are already under Russian attack by various means. That is why it is important that we continue to support Ukraine. We, Ukrainians, have proved that we can defeat the Russians. The losses suffered in eastern Ukraine are due to the use of heavy weapons. There are limits to courage. Courage cannot do everything alone if it lacks the means. In some areas, Russian forces outnumber Ukrainian forces by 1/10, so it is necessary for all the other countries to give Ukraine help quickly. We need heavy weapons to stabilize the situation on the entire front line, we need enough military tools to defeat Russia. Any support action for Ukraine is in fact an investment in regional stability," said Ukraine's foreign minister.