Ukrainian ambassador in Bucharest: Ukraine is grateful to Romania for significant assistance provided

Ukraine is grateful to Romania for the significant assistance provided since the first day of the war, declared on Wednesday evening the ambassador of Ukraine in Bucharest, Igor Prokopciuk, during the ceremony organized on the occasion of his country's National Day, affirming Kyiv's commitment to carrying out the reforms necessary for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

"I appreciate that the Ukrainian flag is hoisted today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania and that its headquarters, as well as the buildings of the Parliament and the Government of Romania, are illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. After February 24, approximately 1.5 million citizens of Ukraine crossed the Ukrainian-Romanian state border, tens of thousands of them finding temporary refuge on Romanian territory. Ukraine is grateful to Romania for the significant assistance provided from the first day of a large-scale war. In particular, the Romanian government and the Romanian society provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. International assistance centers operate on the territory of Romania. Romania facilitates Ukrainian exports," the Ukrainian diplomat said in his speech.

"There is no doubt that Ukraine will win in this war of aggression unleashed by Russia. The truth is on our side, we defend ourselves on our own land! We are not only defending our right to live freely in our country, but we are also defending every principle on which the European security architecture is based. This is not only about Ukraine, but also about the future of the whole of Europe," the Ukrainian ambassador in Bucharest continued.

But, "in order to defeat the aggressor, it is absolutely necessary to continue increasing military assistance to Ukraine", also to introduce new "rigorous sanctions" against Russia, and the political-military leadership and individual military personnel "to be be held accountable for the numerous crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine", Ambassador Igor Prokopciuk added.

According to him, an important incentive for Ukraine became the granting of status of a candidate for accession to the European Union, with every day of their struggle the Ukrainians proving their belonging to the united family of European nations.

"Ukraine is committed to accelerating progress on the path of European transformations and reforms in order to achieve the objectives of European and Euro-Atlantic integration. At the end of my remarks, I want to express my deep gratitude to the defenders of Ukraine - the defenders of a united democratic Europe!", the Ukrainian diplomat also said.

AGERPRES