Ukrainian ambassador: Making sure dictators and authoritarianism cannot defeat democracies is our common responsibility

Ukrainian ambassador in Bucharest Ihor Prokopchuk declared on Tuesday that the Ukrainians' fight "is also for democratic values" and that "it is our common responsibility to make sure that dictators and authoritarian figures cannot defeat democracies".

The diplomat participated in an honorary acknowledgement ceremony dedicated to companies and institutions that supported Ukraine with significant donations in 2022, organized by the Scheherazade Foundation.

"Today, Ukraine continues to fight not only for its own existence and for the right to choose its own future - a right that should be intrinsic to every nation - but Ukrainians are also fighting for democratic values, human dignity and the freedom of all the peoples of Europe. In this battle, Ukraine is paying the ultimate price. It's a defining crossroads for the future direction of Europe in this century. It is our shared responsibility to make sure that dictators and authoritarian figures cannot defeat democracies," said Prokopchuk.

He also spoke of the importance of solidarity shown to his country.

"Along with the enormous courage and indestructible will of the Ukrainian people and the armed forces of Ukraine, international solidarity with Ukraine and the civic responsibility of many companies, the civil society and people from around the world have become essential pillars of our confidence that Ukraine will win against the aggressor and will defeat him," Prokopchuk said.

The ambassador emphasized that Russia's war of aggression against his country began in February 2014, "when the Russian forces invaded the Ukrainian territory of Crimea, in flagrant violation of the basic norms of international law and the principles of peaceful coexistence between states".

"Last year, in February, for no reason other than the desire to dominate and that of territorial expansion, the Kremlin started the biggest war in Europe since the end of WWII. We didn't think that a war at such a large scale will break out in the 21st century and did everything in our power to avoid it," he said.

At the same time, he remarked that "solidarity with Ukraine is not only a matter of moral choice, of being on the side of justice in history, but also a matter related to the own interest of countries that believe in the rules of international law and in rule-based security".

"Ukraine's victory will be a victory for all democracies, for all nations that rely on the observance of the law," Ihor Prokopchuk pointed out, mentioning also the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also spoke of the need for international assistance for Ukraine both in terms of military technology - especially anti-aircraft defense - and in terms of the reconstruction of his country.

"For us to win this war, the Russian forces must be defeated on the battlefield, and the Ukrainians have already proven that they can do this. The rapid delivery of military aid and assistance is essential for bringing this war to end," the Ukrainian ambassador emphasized. AGERPRES