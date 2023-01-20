Ukrainian man found on border with fake Polish ID documents

A Ukrainian national is under criminal investigation after he was found at the Siret Border Crossing Point (PTF) with fake Polish documents, spokesperson for the Sighetu Marmatiei PTF Iulia Stan reported on Friday.

A joint team of Siret border police officers and customs workers found on a Ukrainian citizen a forged driver's licence and identity card, as well as cigarettes of Ukrainian origin hidden in order to evade customs check, told Agerpres.

Stan said that on Thursday afternoon a 26-year-old Ukrainian citizen driving a Mercedes- Benz registered in Ukraine showed up for checking.

Although the man met all the conditions for entering the country, during the check he became agitated, which is why the joint team made up of border police and customs officials decided to carry out additional checks.

In an envelope in the man's clothes, a driver's licence and an identity card issued in Poland on the name of another person were discovered that did not meet the conditions of form and substance of authentic ones, as they were forged.

Also, 74 packs of cigarettes of various brands tax stamped in Ukraine were found in the man's luggage, for which he was fined RON 5,000.

In this case, the border police are investigating the man for complicity to forgery of official documents.