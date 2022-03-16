Ukrainian men attempting to get into Romania by crossing Tisza river caught by policemen

Several Ukrainian men have been discovered by the border policemen after crossing the Tisza River to reach Romanian territory, the spokesman for the Territorial Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) in Sighetu Marmatiei, Iulia Stan, informed on Wednesday, Agerpres reports.

"At different times, our employees from the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Sector found 7 Ukrainian men, aged between 20 and 36, who crossed the Tisza river from Ukraine to Romania. They were found heading to the Lunca locality near the border, on the Tisza river banks. The border police officers from the Sarasau Border Police Sector, respectively from the Territorial Service of Maramures Border Police Sector, also found two groups of Ukrainian citizens in their area, consisting of 8, respectively 4 people, men aged between 20 and 59, who moved from Ukraine to Romania," said Iulia Stan.According to her, all Ukrainian citizens have requested a form of protection from the Romanian state, which is why specific procedures have been initiated in these cases.After martial law was imposed in Ukraine following Russia's attack, men between the ages of 18 and 60 were no longer allowed to leave the country.