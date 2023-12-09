Under clear legal conditions, new genomic techniques could be an opportunity for Romanian farmers

The Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation (AAC) is not opposed to technological progress, but believes that there are a number of issues that must be clarified and a number of conditions that must be met before the adoption of new genomic techniques (NGT) in agriculture, the entity says in a press release.The AAC, sole the only structure with representation at national and European level in the agricultural associative environment, COPA-COGECA member on behalf of Romania, says a series of inaccurate information is being circulated about how the national agricultural associative environment is reported on this subject, but also about the position of Romania, among the other member states. However, the AAC believes that at this point the discussion is related to legal and commercial issues.
"Further consultations are still needed to fully clarify all the question marks related to the current proposal for a regulation of the European Commission, in the latest text formula. We are for science, but not under legally questionable conditions. We do not want Romanian farmers to become, in the coming years, victims of commercial or legal disputes that affect their activity," the release also reads.
AAC appreciates the way in which so far Romania, via the Agriculture minister Florin Barbu, has represented the farmers' interests in the AGRIFISH Council, in the NGT file.
The Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation consists of four agricultural organizations: the National Federation of Producers in Agriculture, Food Industry and Related Services in Romania PRO AGRO, the League of Associations of Agricultural Producers in Romania LAPAR, the National Branch Union of Cooperatives in the Vegetal Sector UNCSV and the Farmers' Force Association AFF.