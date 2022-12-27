Unemployment rate up 3.04pct in November 2022

The National Employment Authority (ANOFM) has posted an unemployment rate of 3.04 percent for November-end, 2022, at the national level, which is a higher figure compared with that recorded in October, by 0.08 percent, the Authority informs in a press release on Tuesday.

The total number of unemployed was, at the end of November, 238,512, higher by 6,644 people compared to the one recorded at the end of the previous month, Agerpres informs.

Of the total number of registered unemployed, 42,002 were unemployed with benefits and 196,510 without benefits. The number of unemployed people with benefits increased by 2,135 people, and the number of unemployed people without benefits by 4,509 people compared to the previous month. The share of the unemployed without compensation in the total number of unemployed (82.39pct) decreased compared to the previous month by 0.42 percent.

Most of the unemployed were between 40 - 49 years old (56,919), followed by those over 55 years old (45,779), at the opposite pole being people between 25-29 years old (16,957).

By level of training, the unemployed without education and those with primary education had a significant share in the total number of unemployed recorded by the ANOFM (29.03pct). The unemployed with secondary education level represented 31.49 percent of the total unemployed, and those with university education 4.76 percent.