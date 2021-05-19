Unfavorable weather causes damage in 14 counties, Bucharest, materialized in fallen trees, damaged vehicles, flooded households

A number of 25 towns from 14 counties and the city of Bucharest were affected in the last 24 by hydro-meteorological phenomena, the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) informs.

According to the source, the emergency crews acted in Bucharest and the counties of Arges, Bihor, Braila, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Gorj, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Ilfov, Prahova, Satu Mare, Teleorman and Timis for evacuating water from 21 yards, 10 basements, two streets, as well as clearing 197 trees from the streets and 47 construction elements, where 74 automobiles were damaged.

Furthermore, in the Cociuba Mica town in the Bihor county, 30 people were evacuated preemptively.

Railway traffic was temporarily blocked on the CFR 300 Bucharest - Brasov trunk line, in the Floresti town vicinity because of a fallen tree on the railway.

Road traffic is blocked on the national road (DN76/BH) and a communal road (DC 97 / BH). Furthermore, traffic was temporarily stopped on a national road (DN7 / HD) and three county roads (DJ 763, DJ 76B / BH and DJ 675 / GJ).

Six information messages were sent to the population through the RO-ALERT system, in the context of warning of hydro-meteorological events issued at the level of 5 counties - Alba, Arad, Bihor, Cluj and Hunedoara.

At the moment of reporting, as a result of the dangerous hydro-meteorological manifestations, there are ongoing interventions in the county of Bihor for consolidating defence piers for some watercourses, DSU specifies.