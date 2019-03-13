UNI-MEI global unions urge Romanian national television CEO Gradea be dismissed

UNI Europa organisation of artists and creators, UNI-MEI, is voicing solidarity with members of the MediaSind trade union at the Romanian National Television Broadcasting Corporation (SRTV) who demand the urgent removal from office of SRTV CEO Doina Gradea.

According to an official press statement, the letter is signed by head of the UNI Media, Entertainment & Arts - UNI MEI Johannes Studinger and addressed to the President of Romania, the chairs of the two chambers of the Romanian Parliament and the chairs of the parliamentary culture and media committees.

The letter says that UNI MEI, representing 140 creators' trade unions and guilds, technicians and other culture workers in the media, entertainment and arts, is expressing solidarity with their colleagues at the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation (SRTV) and their affiliate FAIR-MEDIASIND. It adds that the organisation is joining their colleagues in their request to restore professional management and a good work environment. While Parliament is investigating suspicions about irregularities related to the Golden Stag Festival and the Eurovision Song Contest, reads the letter, we are concerned about the attitude and actions of the SRTV management towards its employees and its failure to comply with the collective labour agreement of the Romanian National Television. They say they are condemning pressure exerted by Gradea on the employees' representative on the SRTV administration board and the refusal by the management to initiate a social dialogue based on good faith with UNI MEI affiliate MediaSind.

Also, UNI MEI is voicing support for MediaSind's request and calling on the Romanian Parliament to use its democratic oversight powers and to penalise any inappropriate management by the SRTV CEO.