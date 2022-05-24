Uniqa Asigurari, Uniqa Asigurari de viata, 2.1 million euros net profit, in first three months

Uniqa Asigurari and Uniqa Asigurari de viata have managed a cumulated net profit of 2.1 million euros during the first three months, going up by 3.4% when comparing to the same interval of 2021, according to IFRS, quoted by a company release.

Also, the total volume of gross premiums subscribed by the two companies, during the first trimester, was almost 27 million Euro, according to the IFRS, thus marking a leap of 7%, when comparing to the same period of the previous year.

According to the quoted source, Uniqa Asigurari closed the first three months with an increase of 34% of the sales volume from non-car insurance, when comparing to the same period of 2021, registering subscribed gross premiums worth 12.3 million euros for this line of activity.

"The sales evolution for goods and homes, in the Retail and fire insurance and responsabilities area, in the Corporate area, continued to support developing the company on this strategic segment," the press release mentions.

Furthermore, at the end of the first trimester, CASCO (vocational car insurance) was 13% smaller than the one registered during the same period of last year.

The results of Uniqa Life Insurance during the first three months of this year indicates a volume of subscribed gross premiums from selling life insurance is placed at 6.9 million euros, going up by 18%, when comparing to the same reference interval of 2021.

"Life insurance aimed at crediting products and traditional life insurance had the most important contribution to these results," the press release also mentions.

Uniqa Insurance Group operates on the Romanian market since 2008, offering all types of goods' insurance, liability and personal insurance. In 2010, Uniqa started operations on the life insurance market, launching the company Uniqa Asigurari de viata.