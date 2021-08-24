Uniqa companies conclude first semester with 3.7 million euro net profit

Uniqa Asigurari and Unica Asigurari de Viata concluded their first semester of 2021 with a net profit of 3.7 million euro, according to the IFRS, shows a press release from the companies.

At the same time, the total volume of gross written premiums recorded by the two Uniqa companies until the end of the first semester of 2021 is situated at the level of 48.8 million euro, according to the IFRS, an increase of 7 pct over the result of the same period of last year.

According to the quoted source, "the top 3 most important damages covered in the first semester of 2021 totaled payments worth 4.8 million euro, covering fire risk, accidental malfunctions/loss of profit, for activities in retail - DIY, energy, etc."Uniqa Asigurari reported at the end of the first six months of 2021 an increase of 4 pct in the non-auto insurance segment, compared to the same period of last year, recording gross written premiums worth 16.4 million euro in this line of activity, according to the IFRS.Furthermore, Uniqa Asigurari de Viata concluded the first semester of 2021 with a volume of gross written premiums from life insurance policies situated at the level of 11.5 million euro, according to the IFRS, recording a significant advance of 56 pct of sales in this segment, when compared to the similar interval of 2020."Uniqa Asigurari and Uniqa Asigurari de Viata concluded the first semester of 2021 with improved results on strategic business lines, due to the increase in the volume of sales for non-auto insurance and life insurance, important segments for the durable development of the companies," the release also shows.According to the company, non-auto insurance recorded an increase of 4 pct in sales, compared to the first six months of 2020, supported by life insurance and personal liability insurance.Uniqa Insurance Group operates on the Romanian market since 2008, offering all forms of insurance of goods, liability insurance and personal insurance.