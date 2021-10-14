Unit 2 of Cernavoda NPP automatically disconnects from national grid

Unit 2 of the Cernavoda nuclear-power plant (NPP) got automatically disconnected on Thursday morning from the national grid as a result of the tripping of the energy delivery switches, Nuclearelectrica has reported.

Cernavoda NPP specialists are investigating the cause that led to the tripping of the energy delivery switches, which determined the automatic disconnection of Unit 2 from the grid.

Nuclearelectrica says that the automatic disconnection of Unit 2 took place under safe conditions, with all the systems of the unit operating and responding according to the protocol in such situations."The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 as well as the remediation works do not have an impact on the nuclear safety of the reactor, the personnel of the unit, the population and the environment," according to Nuclearelectrica.The Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant operates Units 1 and 2, each of an installed production capacity of 700 MW, meeting approximately 20% of Romania's energy demand.Unit 1 of Cernavoda NPP was put into commercial operation on December 2, 1996, and Unit 2 on September 28, 2007.