United States Secretary of the Army: Grateful for Romania's support to US Army, as host-country

United States Secretary of the Army Mark T. Esper thanked Romania for the support it gives to the US Army as a host-country, at the end of a meeting on Monday at 57th Air Base Mihail Kogalniceanu with the Chief of Defence, General Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, a release by the National Defence Ministry informs.

We are grateful for the support Romania is giving to the US Army as a host-country and for the role you're playing as fundamental pillar of the NATO operations in the Black Sea region. Romania has been an important contributor not only to NATO, but also to the coalition missions around the world, and we are looking with confidence towards the development of our strategic partnership in the future, too, Secretary of State Esper said at the meeting.The meeting was also attended by the United States Army Europe commander (USAREUR) Lieutenant General Christopher G. Cavoli, the US Ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm, alongside the Romanian Chief of the Air Force, Major General Viorel Pana.The topics addressed aimed at the security situation in the Black Sea region, the military cooperation between Romania and the US within the strategic partnership, the participation of the US military in the assurance measures as set in the Atlantic Resolve Operation, within the European reassurance Initiative and in the ongoing training activities.General Ciuca thanked in his turn for the support granted within the strategic partnership, for the implementation of the measures included in the NATO response Plan, for the participation in the unfolding exercises and Romania's initiatives, for the adapted advanced presence and stressed that the Romanian Army will continue to accomplish its assumed commitments both at bilateral, and at NATO and the EU levels.