On the 24th of June we celebrate the Universal Romanian Blouse which is part of our cultural identity. To celebrate it, this year we have been invited to be part of the largest online expo organised by La blouse roumaine with the contribution of various organisations and cultural societies from all around the world.

Photos from our Australian & New Zealand communities will be included in a virtual album that will be presented on June 24 and will be part of the global album posted by the La Blouse Roumaine community. A heartfelt THANK YOU to all of you who responded to our invitation to take part in this global project.

We will also be featured in a TV Show showcased by TVR International (plus) this week. The show is called The Second Romania with Corina Dobre, producer Liliana Vaduva and it will be broadcasted on prime time on all continents as follows:

• TVR International on 25.06 at 22.00 on Thursday to Friday at 04.30 (for the USA and Canada) and also

* TVRi Friday at 12.30 (for Australia and New Zealand).

* TVR Moldova 25.06 at 2400

* The show can be accessed on the TVR + platform, YouTube, and Facebook

I write on the facebook page, Romanians from Australia